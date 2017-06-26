Flowers lovers flock to Vermont bog f...

Flowers lovers flock to Vermont bog for wild orchids

Each spring and summer, a Vermont bog yields a rare spectacle - hundreds of wild orchids in bloom, drawing visitors from around the country. The bulbous pink and white showy lady's slippers are on full display among the ferns, bushes and chirping birds at Eshqua Bog in Hartland.

