Fire damages Family Brands plant

Lenoir City Police Chief Don White, who serves as the city's director of public safety, said the 911 call came in at about 7:15 a.m. "The fire department responded and realized that they had a fire that was contained between the interior ceiling and the roof line of the building," White said. "Once they entered the building to assess what they had and fight the fire, they realized that it had spread rapidly throughout the center section of the main plant.

