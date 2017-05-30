Emmett promoted to Atlantic Bay mortgage banker
Emmett, who began her mortgage career in 2007, previously served as a mortgage bankers assistant for Atlantic Bay and looks forward to assisting homebuyers in the Maryville community. "I love solving problems for people and matching products that best fit their needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Tennessee ... (Oct '10)
|6 min
|TheLordAbove
|316
|Walker Johnson (Jun '08)
|4 hr
|balkan warrior
|25
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|8 hr
|boomble
|1
|Knoxville Mercury
|8 hr
|balkan warrior
|18
|Reward offered for information on missing Maryv...
|14 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|"Maryville Daily Times" & "Knoxville News Senti... (Jan '11)
|May 31
|Petrone
|4
|Phone scam fails; thank caller ID
|May 29
|sarahgad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC