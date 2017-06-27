East Tennessee expatriate Devan Jones gets the Stomp back together
A few years ago, Devan Jones' name was all over marquees around East Tennessee, but then he up and left for Austin, Texas. A girl was involved, but so too was the opportunity to hone his craft in a new town, with a new peer group of musicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get rid of the mini prison we have in robertson co
|2 hr
|gamedog
|1
|Springfield Police and County
|2 hr
|gamedog
|11
|When is going to stop
|8 hr
|Whorunsit
|4
|who sets bonds for robertson county (Jul '12)
|15 hr
|EX Robertson
|18
|Knoxville Mercury
|21 hr
|Len Biased
|25
|True's BBQ
|Tue
|Cat fan
|1
|Blue eyed blonde long hair fun party girl
|Tue
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC