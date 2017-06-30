Destructive fight results in Alcoa ma...

Destructive fight results in Alcoa man's arrest

An Alcoa man was arrested Thursday after having attacked his girlfriend, causing a fight that saw him drag, beat and choke her as he pursued her all over her home, according to Maryville Police reports. Kenneth Wayne Dehart, 35, Hemlock Street, Alcoa, was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

