Destructive fight results in Alcoa man's arrest
An Alcoa man was arrested Thursday after having attacked his girlfriend, causing a fight that saw him drag, beat and choke her as he pursued her all over her home, according to Maryville Police reports. Kenneth Wayne Dehart, 35, Hemlock Street, Alcoa, was charged with aggravated domestic assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TWRA: 4 Barn Owls 'intentionally harmed', 1 sur...
|13 min
|Paul Pack
|2
|who sets bonds for robertson county (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|factofthematter
|21
|World'S Fair Celtics Sixers game
|6 hr
|charlieboy
|1
|tn republicans raised gas tax
|9 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|15
|fat lesbians at tx roadhouse by west town
|10 hr
|rustyshackleford
|3
|Muslim Community of Knoxville hosts open house ...
|12 hr
|Paul Pack
|2
|Knox Co. Sheriff approved for ICE partnership; ...
|17 hr
|Donald Trump The ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC