Deputies arrest man after scuffle at ex's home

A Louisville man was arrested Wednesday after raising a drunken ruckus at his ex-girlfriend's home, kicking open her front door and assaulting her in her front yard, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Vernon Wesley Sneed, 48, Americana Motel, Louisville, was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, domestic assault, and violation of bail bond conditions.

