Death by vehicle charged in fatal in 2015 crash
A man is scheduled to appear in court June 27 after being charged earlier this year with felony death by vehicle stemming from a fatal 2015 crash, according to court documents. Following the accident, a sample of the driver's blood was submitted to the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory in April 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|2 hr
|Mark Messner
|31
|Fulmer to be UT advisor
|5 hr
|Copernicus Colinp...
|1
|Will West, Pony He Rides 98.7 FM
|18 hr
|Jack Mioff
|7
|Kevin Gryder (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|Robert
|13
|Radio Stations
|22 hr
|Quote Me
|83
|bikers against child abuse (Apr '13)
|Tue
|LUKE
|17
|Former youth leader at Maryville church charged...
|Jun 16
|Guidryn71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC