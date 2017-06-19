Death by vehicle charged in fatal in ...

Death by vehicle charged in fatal in 2015 crash

A man is scheduled to appear in court June 27 after being charged earlier this year with felony death by vehicle stemming from a fatal 2015 crash, according to court documents. Following the accident, a sample of the driver's blood was submitted to the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory in April 2015.

