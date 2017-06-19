Crime 22 mins ago 11:37 p.m.Blount sheriff: Fleeing driver, passenger treated after pursuit, crash
A man and his female passenger were taken to the hospital Friday night after authorities say they fled through Sevier and Blount counties. The man allegedly assaulted a Pigeon Forge police officer.
