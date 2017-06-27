Church friends help man clean up yard
Gary Boling's yard on David Lane in Maryville has been cleaned up by friends from Maryville Church of Christ, following The Daily Times story June 21 about legal actions the city of Maryville is taking to try to bring Boling into compliance with the city's property maintenance codes. Gary Boling's yard on David Lane in Maryville has been cleaned up by friends from Maryville Church of Christ, following The Daily Times story June 21 about legal actions the city of Maryville is taking to try to bring Boling into compliance with the city's property maintenance codes.
