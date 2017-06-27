Church friends help man clean up yard

Church friends help man clean up yard

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Times

Gary Boling's yard on David Lane in Maryville has been cleaned up by friends from Maryville Church of Christ, following The Daily Times story June 21 about legal actions the city of Maryville is taking to try to bring Boling into compliance with the city's property maintenance codes. Gary Boling's yard on David Lane in Maryville has been cleaned up by friends from Maryville Church of Christ, following The Daily Times story June 21 about legal actions the city of Maryville is taking to try to bring Boling into compliance with the city's property maintenance codes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knoxville Mercury 1 hr Len Biased 25
When is going to stop 5 hr Crime page at it ... 1
True's BBQ 8 hr Cat fan 1
Blue eyed blonde long hair fun party girl 17 hr Info 1
Massage for Ladies? Jun 24 Dagrunt 4
Anyone know Victoria aka Tori? (Aug '12) Jun 24 Curious too 5
Jessica Nicole lewis Jun 23 Jrjr 1
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,895 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC