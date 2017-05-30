Child seat clinic planned for Saturday
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong and Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan announced the clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Blount County Fire Station No. 2., 2549 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|1 hr
|yawn city
|22
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Tennessee ... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|That fart
|315
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|7 hr
|Liberal Logic
|8
|Springfield Police and County
|18 hr
|Getyourheadout
|6
|"Maryville Daily Times" & "Knoxville News Senti... (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Petrone
|4
|Phone scam fails; thank caller ID
|May 29
|sarahgad
|2
|poland creek campground louisville tennessee (Apr '15)
|May 29
|Akdo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC