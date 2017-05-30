Child seat clinic planned for Saturday

Child seat clinic planned for Saturday

Blount County Sheriff James Berrong and Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan announced the clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Blount County Fire Station No. 2., 2549 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville.

