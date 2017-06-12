Bus available for Knoxville Symphony concerts
Blount County residents are invited to ride a bus to the Knoxville Symphony concerts for the Moxley Carmichael Masterworks season. Tickets for the symphony are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 865-291-3310.
