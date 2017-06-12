Burglary suspect arrested, charged with stealing two cars
A Maryville man wanted in connection with a burglary on Big Springs Road Tuesday night is facing several charges after his arrest earlier this week, including two counts of vehicle theft. Daniel Wesley McQueen, 39, Watson Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's Office deputies Wednesday evening at the Hunters Crossing shopping center.
