Broadway to host youth choir from Georgia

On Thursday, June 15, Broadway United Methodist Church will host the community youth choir from St. Mary, Ga. This group will be providing Bible school activities at Boyd Chapel United Methodist Church in Jefferson City during the week, but will share their musical "In the Big Inning" here in Maryville on June 15. The story unfolds as children gather for a baseball game and find they are in for a surprising glimpse at the Bible's Hall of Faith in Hebrews 11. They meet Moses, who got his start in the "bush league."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.