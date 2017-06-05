Broadway to host youth choir from Georgia
On Thursday, June 15, Broadway United Methodist Church will host the community youth choir from St. Mary, Ga. This group will be providing Bible school activities at Boyd Chapel United Methodist Church in Jefferson City during the week, but will share their musical "In the Big Inning" here in Maryville on June 15. The story unfolds as children gather for a baseball game and find they are in for a surprising glimpse at the Bible's Hall of Faith in Hebrews 11. They meet Moses, who got his start in the "bush league."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|9 hr
|Sam Davis of Powell
|12
|Anyone know what ever happened to stephanie hall? (Feb '11)
|22 hr
|Just wondering
|52
|Farragut burglary suspect arrested in Powell
|22 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|23 hr
|BuildTheWall
|28
|tn republicans raised gas tax
|Fri
|Need to know
|1
|tn republican governor and republican legislatu...
|Fri
|Need to know
|1
|TN Democrats Raise Gas Tax
|Fri
|Need to know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC