Bridging generations; Experienced qui...

Bridging generations; Experienced quilters share knowledge with eager youth

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Celeste Meunier and Jessica Waters show a quilt 4-H students made in class at First Baptist Church of Maryville. Celeste Meunier and Jessica Waters show a quilt 4-H students made in class at First Baptist Church of Maryville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roads closings for bike races WHY??? 1 hr Wheel tax payer 1
Jessica Nicole lewis 5 hr Jrjr 1
what is the best strip club (Nov '11) 5 hr Pointed 53
Gary Coile, Deadbeat dad...if u can call him th... (Jan '12) 10 hr Dragon 34
Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :( 11 hr misfit 0676 35
Government phones 17 hr XXX 2
Do you smell that? 19 hr BB Board 20
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,980,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC