Bridging generations; Experienced quilters share knowledge with eager youth
Celeste Meunier and Jessica Waters show a quilt 4-H students made in class at First Baptist Church of Maryville. Celeste Meunier and Jessica Waters show a quilt 4-H students made in class at First Baptist Church of Maryville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roads closings for bike races WHY???
|1 hr
|Wheel tax payer
|1
|Jessica Nicole lewis
|5 hr
|Jrjr
|1
|what is the best strip club (Nov '11)
|5 hr
|Pointed
|53
|Gary Coile, Deadbeat dad...if u can call him th... (Jan '12)
|10 hr
|Dragon
|34
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|11 hr
|misfit 0676
|35
|Government phones
|17 hr
|XXX
|2
|Do you smell that?
|19 hr
|BB Board
|20
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC