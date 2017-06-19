Blount residents feel quake, but no damage
An early-morning earthquake centered just outside Lenoir City apparently garnered notice from some area residents, but no injuries or damage was reported According to United States Geological Survey geophysicist Paul Caruso, the earthquake hit about 6 a.m., roughly three miles south of Lenoir City. The magnitude of the quake was 2.6 on the Richter scale.
