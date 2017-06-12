Blount, Maryville alter school schedu...

Blount, Maryville alter school schedules for Aug. 21 eclipse

Blount County and Maryville City Schools will change their schedules for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse. Alcoa City Schools already has that date scheduled for teacher professional development without students.

