Blount County qualifites for federal disaster aid in wake of Memorial Day weekend storms
Blount County has been identified as one of several Tennessee counties to qualify for federal disaster aid to assist with recovery efforts following last month's devastating storms over Memorial Day weekend. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday that 12 Tennessee counties will qualify for federal disaster aid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roads closings for bike races WHY???
|6 hr
|Actually from K-town
|6
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|10 hr
|What a waist
|36
|Massage for Ladies?
|Sat
|Dagrunt
|4
|Anyone know Victoria aka Tori? (Aug '12)
|Sat
|Curious too
|5
|Jessica Nicole lewis
|Fri
|Jrjr
|1
|Kevin Gryder (Jun '16)
|Jun 21
|Sam
|14
|Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance for Clayton Homes ... (Jul '11)
|Jun 21
|rfrayer
|228
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC