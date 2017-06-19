Blount County qualifites for federal ...

Blount County qualifites for federal disaster aid in wake of Memorial Day weekend storms

Blount County has been identified as one of several Tennessee counties to qualify for federal disaster aid to assist with recovery efforts following last month's devastating storms over Memorial Day weekend. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday that 12 Tennessee counties will qualify for federal disaster aid.

