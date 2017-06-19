Blount County qualifies for disaster relief, low-interest loans available
Blount County residents and businesses affected by severe storms over Memorial Day weekend now can apply for low-interest disaster loans, thanks to the U.S. Small Business Administration. A temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Center opened at 10 a.m. today at the Blount County Operations Center, 1221 McArthur Road, Maryville.
