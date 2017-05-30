Asbury Place holding yard sale June 3

The Independent Living residents of Asbury Place invite the community to a yard sale to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Asbury Place, 2468 Sevierville Road, Maryville.

