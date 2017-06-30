Alcoa man jailed again in ongoing feud with Maryville man
James Doalph Gentry, 70, Hannum Street, Alcoa, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault. He was released on $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. July 3 hearing.
