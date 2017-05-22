Warren Xavier Sales
Xavier was a graduate of South Paulding High School in Douglasville, GA, and Maryville College in Maryville, TN. Xavier leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Terry Trammell Sales, five sisters, Stacey Brown , Bethany Sales Hodgkins , Kristina Sales , Lekista Sales, Letoya Pickett and Shallon Ridley , one brother, Kristopher Sales, his grandfather, Roland Sanders, one great aunt, Pearl Sales, one great uncle, Lee David Grimes and a special dear companion, Nadia Marreo-Silva.
