UT expert brings South Sudan solutions to Methodist Church

18 hrs ago

Dr. Eric Keels, a foreign affairs expert with the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy, analyzes the civil wars of South Sudan at First United Methodist Church in Maryville. Dr. Eric Keels gives a talk about South Sudan as part of First United Methodist Church of Maryville's "Conversation Matters" series.

