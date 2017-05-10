Twice the ICE opens to benefit vets

Twice the ICE opens to benefit vets

Andy Wallace presents Carl Pittman with the Marine Corps League a check for $10,000 at the grand of opening Friday of the new ice vending machine on East Broadway Avenue in Maryville. Mark Davis helps Tara Ruehling dispense a bag of ice Friday from the new Twice the ICE vending machine on East Broadway Avenue.

Maryville, TN

