Tennessee first lady to read during Imagination Library's first 'Graduation Celebration' on Saturday

In this August 2015 photo, Katie McDaniel , daughter Lucy James McDaniel, Ryan McDaniel and Birthing Center Nurse Amanda Odom are pictured. Lucy received the 500,000th book presented by Maryville Kiwanis through Imagination Library, which will host its first "Graduation Celebration" from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.

