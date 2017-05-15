Tea Time: Historic Schoolhouse welcomes ladies of all ages at second annual event
As a postlude to Mother's Day, Historic Sam Houston Schoolhouse in Maryville cordially invites the women of the community to attend its second annual Mother/Daughter/Friend Afternoon Tea Party May 20 at Raven Hall, the enclosed pavilion on the grounds of the historic site. Tea - iced tea and lemonade this year - and finger foods will be served from 3 to 5 p.m. to guests of all ages.
