Tai Chi for Parkinson's workshop set for Wednesday
Clear's Tai Chi, 113 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, will unveil a new Tai Chi for Parkinson's Disease program from 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The workshop is free to all Parkinson's patients and their caregivers.
