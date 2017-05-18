Tai Chi for Parkinson's workshop set ...

Tai Chi for Parkinson's workshop set for Wednesday

21 hrs ago

Clear's Tai Chi, 113 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, will unveil a new Tai Chi for Parkinson's Disease program from 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The workshop is free to all Parkinson's patients and their caregivers.

