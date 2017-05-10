Superhero mural proposed for retaining wall in front of Maryville comic book store
The owners of this retaining wall across from the Blount County Courthouse would like to cover it with a mural fitting with their comic book store in the building behind it. The Maryville Downtown Design Review Board has deferred a decision until next month.
