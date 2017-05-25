Storms leave downed trees, scattered power outages
City of Maryville employees finish cutting up a tree that fell across power lines on East Lamar Alexander Parkway Wednesday morning. Storms moved through the area Wednesday, leaving several downed trees and a few scattered power outages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Superior paint and body and auto sales going to... (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Pissed
|8
|Knoxville or Asheville? (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|20
|Do you smell that?
|15 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|14
|Best Places for View of City beside Sunsphere t...
|18 hr
|Views
|2
|Miss Biscuit and other winners of International...
|22 hr
|jim thompson
|1
|Gas Tax Increase
|Thu
|Your Wrong
|13
|'The Voice' winner is ... Chris Blue
|Thu
|sogoHHH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC