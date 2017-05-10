Sheriff's office seeks missing woman

Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a Maryville woman who has been missing since May 1. Mary Ruth Walker, 69, Butterfly Gap Loop, was reported missing Tuesday by a neighbor, according to a sheriff's office release Thursday. The neighbor, Cara Rodgers, told BCSO investigators she has a key to Walker's home, and that the home, pool house and garage were all cleared, with no sign of Walker.

