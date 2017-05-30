Sheriff still seeks help in missing woman case
Blount County Sheriff's Office is still actively seeking the public's help in locating a Maryville woman who has been missing since May 4. The neighbor, who told officers she has a key to Walker's home, went to check on Walker when she noted she hadn't seen her friend in several days. She found that Walker was not at home when she checked, though all of her personal belongings were still at the residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Tennessee ... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Mr Rich
|314
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|3 hr
|Liberal Logic
|8
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|11 hr
|Lacy Rattweiler
|21
|Springfield Police and County
|13 hr
|Getyourheadout
|6
|"Maryville Daily Times" & "Knoxville News Senti... (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Petrone
|4
|Phone scam fails; thank caller ID
|May 29
|sarahgad
|2
|poland creek campground louisville tennessee (Apr '15)
|May 29
|Akdo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC