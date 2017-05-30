Sheriff still seeks help in missing woman case

Blount County Sheriff's Office is still actively seeking the public's help in locating a Maryville woman who has been missing since May 4. The neighbor, who told officers she has a key to Walker's home, went to check on Walker when she noted she hadn't seen her friend in several days. She found that Walker was not at home when she checked, though all of her personal belongings were still at the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.