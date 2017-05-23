Senior Memoir Writing Workshop set Ju...

Senior Memoir Writing Workshop set June 12

A Senior Memoir Writing Workshop will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 12 at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. There is no cost to attend.

