Search continues for missing Maryville woman

Blount County authorities said the search is ongoing for a Maryville woman who went missing at the beginning of month. Mary Ruth Walker, 69, Butterfly Gap Loop, was reported missing May 9 by a neighbor, though Walker had actually been missing since May 1, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

