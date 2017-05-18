Search continues for missing Maryville woman
Blount County authorities said the search is ongoing for a Maryville woman who went missing at the beginning of month. Mary Ruth Walker, 69, Butterfly Gap Loop, was reported missing May 9 by a neighbor, though Walker had actually been missing since May 1, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.
