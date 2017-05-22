Scottish Festival & Games- Isabella Williams, Caleigh Richert, & Annaleise Poulin
Genevieve Poulin, from Cary, N.C. ; Maggie Curl, from Fairview and Mackenzie Curl, also from Fairview, dance over the swords in the Premier 7 and Under 12 division during the sword dance competition Saturday at the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games at Maryville College. Katelyn Fraker , from Thompson's Station, and Rebekah Mac Isaac , from Athens, complete the steps of the High Fling in the Premier 16 and Over division during the highland dancing competition Saturday at the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games at Maryville College.
