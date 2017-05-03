Remembering Col. Bruce and his Blount County ties

Last week, my friend Eric Dawson posted to social media a video of the old "Hillbilly Homecoming" parade from 1954. That was only the second year, and while it may not have brought out the stars who showed up for the first one - among them Archie Campbell, members of the Carter Family , Roy Acuff, Homer and Jethro and Chet Atkins - it was still a grand event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.