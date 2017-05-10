Pools offer free admission on opening...

Pools offer free admission on opening dates

Maintenance Superintendent Brian Keyl of the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission sweeps the bottom of John Sevier Pool in Maryville on Friday, May 12. The pool, which was closed for renovations last year, will reopen with a dedication ceremony at 11:15 a.m. Friday, May 26. Maintenance Superintendent Brian Keyl of the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission sweeps the bottom of John Sevier Pool in Maryville on Friday, May 12. The pool, which was closed for renovations last year, will reopen with a dedication ceremony at 11:15 a.m. Friday, May 26. Springbrook Pool in Alcoa will open at noon Saturday, May 20, while the newly renovated John Sevier Pool in Maryville will open at noon Friday, May 26. Season passes, which will be available at each pool on opening day, are $65 for students, $75 for adults, $50 for those 55 and older, and $150 for a ... (more)

