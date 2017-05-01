Police: Burglary suspects caught trying to use stolen credit card at Foothills Mall

A pair of burglary suspects were nabbed at Foothills Mall Friday after reportedly trying to use a credit card they stole in a home burglary earlier that day. Trey Daniel Bryant Drake, 29, Oakdale Street, Maryville, and Daniel Wesley McQueen, 39, Watson Drive, Maryville, were arrested by Maryville Police officers on two counts each of identity theft.

