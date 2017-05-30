Plant sale to benefit Humane Society ...

Plant sale to benefit Humane Society of ET

Friday May 26

A plant sale of native Tennessee plants will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at 4 Chics and a Cat, located at 1116 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville.

