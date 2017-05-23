Pints for Purpose to benefit Bike Elf
Little River Trading Company and Cycology Bicycles will host PInts for a Purpose from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at 2408 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. There will be prizes, craft beer and good company.
