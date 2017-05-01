Old Niles Ferry rezoning request brin...

Old Niles Ferry rezoning request brings up past issues

2017-05-01

Maryville City Council stopped further commercialization of the Old Niles Ferry corridor in March 1998, when council members voted to deny a rezoning request by Calloway Oil of property located between Old Niles Ferry Road and U.S. 411 South at Sandy Springs Road, according to a search of The Daily Times archives. Fast forward almost 20 years, to May 2017: Katherine M. Chalfant, who now owns property at 1801 Old Niles Ferry Road, has requested the portion of her parcel along Old Niles Ferry Road be rezoned from Residential to a zoning district that would allow her "to develop the land to commercial use with low impact to the area," she writes in an April 7 letter to Maryville's Development Services Director Dave Prichard.

