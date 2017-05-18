Old Niles Ferry could transition with low-impact commercial uses

The owner of the property on Old Niles Ferry Road behind the Exxon station and SunTrust bank, a lot that is split in half by both Sandy Springs Road and by the Business and Transportation and Residential zoning districts, has requested her grandmother's farm be rezoned for commercial use with low impact. The Maryville Regional Planning Commission voted Monday to recommend Maryville City Council rezone the 3.2-acre lot Office District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.