Old Niles Ferry could transition with low-impact commercial uses
The owner of the property on Old Niles Ferry Road behind the Exxon station and SunTrust bank, a lot that is split in half by both Sandy Springs Road and by the Business and Transportation and Residential zoning districts, has requested her grandmother's farm be rezoned for commercial use with low impact. The Maryville Regional Planning Commission voted Monday to recommend Maryville City Council rezone the 3.2-acre lot Office District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hate Royl inn gone
|5 hr
|Local Smokr
|1
|Pawnway next to H.G. Hill
|15 hr
|URwhtzWrongTheWor...
|3
|Do you smell that?
|17 hr
|Tiger
|5
|Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance for Clayton Homes ... (Jul '11)
|Wed
|Jane Doe
|227
|Corruption at Taco Bell Maryville
|May 16
|Zzzz
|2
|Noah Minkert
|May 15
|Concerned
|1
|Maryville snitches (Dec '14)
|May 14
|Support Snitches
|15
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC