Officer Kenny Moats' mother speaks at sentencing for Brian Stalans
Lisa Burns, mother of slain Maryville Officer Kenny Moats, makes a statement during the plea hearing of Brian Stalans on Monday in a Blount County courtroom. Stalans pleaded guilty to first-degree, premeditated murder and received a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
