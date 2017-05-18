Nursing home holds fundraiser for fur...

Nursing home holds fundraiser for furry friend

Residents and staff at Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation at Fairpark in Maryville have come to love one if its loyal visitors, a hound mix named Larry who brings smiles to all their faces. Larry comes to visit the nursing home facility with his owner Tina Enloe, who also works in the facility's kitchen.

