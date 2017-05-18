Nashville-based Goodall Homes expanding in Maryville
Nashville-based Goodall Homes is expanding into the local market with plans to build neighborhoods in Maryville, Hardin Valley and Oak Ridge. Bob Goodall, president and founder, said the Knoxville-area developments will be the first expansion outside Middle Tennessee in the builder's 34-year history.
