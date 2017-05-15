NAACP will conduct election of officers in Blount
The TN State NAACP will conduct the election of officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee for the Alcoa-Blount County Branch of the NAACP at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at St. Paul AME Zion Church, 401 W. Broadway, Maryville.
