Mid-week Music continues in May

5 hrs ago

Blount Memorial's open stage for musicians will take place on Wednesdays, May 10 and 24 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Everett Senior Center located at 702 Burchfield St. in Maryville. Performer sign-up begins at 9:30 a.m. The event is an opportunity for musicians who would like to perform and join others in a community of music and fellowship.

