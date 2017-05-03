Mid-week Music continues in May
Blount Memorial's open stage for musicians will take place on Wednesdays, May 10 and 24 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Everett Senior Center located at 702 Burchfield St. in Maryville. Performer sign-up begins at 9:30 a.m. The event is an opportunity for musicians who would like to perform and join others in a community of music and fellowship.
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|SnarkyMcD
|243
|Is Joey Benton really that Good?
|7 hr
|big gay al
|4
|Most controversial Campfield moments (Jun '14)
|14 hr
|About time
|4
|Jonathan Taylor Baxter
|18 hr
|Shelby
|1
|Married people who Cheat
|Tue
|michellekey2007
|10
|Greg Isaacs' castle ... is a place to enjoy fam... (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Skynyrd
|24
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|Tue
|Skynyrd
|8
