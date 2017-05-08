Maryville school board passes budget ...

Maryville school board passes budget with 3 percent raises

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

The Maryville Board of Education on Monday approved by voice vote a 2017-18 budget with a 3 percent pay raise for employees. The $50.98 million general purpose budget is $2.13 million more than the current year, an increase of about 4.4 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property 4 hr James 15
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) 5 hr Hissy honker 1,573
News Knoxville leaders want to "erase" city's graffiti (Jan '08) 10 hr Tinnian Feldhaus 84
People on meth 17 hr Lol 1
Kevin Gryder (Jun '16) Sat Pharaoh 12
Corruption at Taco Bell Maryville May 6 Chapoopa 1
Maryville snitches (Dec '14) May 5 David hungwell 14
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,608 • Total comments across all topics: 280,889,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC