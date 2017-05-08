Maryville school board passes budget with 3 percent raises
The Maryville Board of Education on Monday approved by voice vote a 2017-18 budget with a 3 percent pay raise for employees. The $50.98 million general purpose budget is $2.13 million more than the current year, an increase of about 4.4 percent.
