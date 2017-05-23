Maryville Police arrest man in allege...

Maryville Police arrest man in alleged knife incident

A Maryville man was arrested Sunday after smashing a woman's head into a wall and then threatening her with a knife, according to Maryville Police reports. Bradley Flanders, 21, Landau Drive, Maryville, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault.

