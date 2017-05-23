Maryville Police arrest man in alleged knife incident
A Maryville man was arrested Sunday after smashing a woman's head into a wall and then threatening her with a knife, according to Maryville Police reports. Bradley Flanders, 21, Landau Drive, Maryville, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Brian pritchard
|50
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|1 hr
|Concerned parent
|12
|Do you smell that?
|4 hr
|BIG BIRD
|12
|'The Voice' winner is ... Chris Blue
|11 hr
|No doubt
|1
|What is the best bank in Knoxville?
|13 hr
|Klex
|2
|bars?
|13 hr
|Local Smokr
|2
|2 charged with aggravated burglary (Jul '13)
|19 hr
|Nikolas singleton
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC