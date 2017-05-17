Maryville planning commissioners reco...

Maryville planning commissioners recommend against prohibiting meat smokers

Planning commissioners voted 5-0 to recommend that Maryville City Council not change the city's zoning ordinance to prohibit meat smokers "in the front or within 100 feet of any adjacent commercial building in the Washington Street Commercial Corridor." Three planning commissioners - Tom Hodge, Greg McClain and Keri Prigmore - were absent at the time the vote was taken while Planning Commissioner Steve Greene abstained.

