Maryville continues backflow inspections
The Maryville Water and Sewer Department will continue to conduct annual inspections of residential and commercial lawn irrigation system backflow preventers, beginning the first week of June. June inspections will be in the areas of Turnberry, Windridge, Carpenters Grade Road, Wimbledon, Kirkland Estates, Legacy Court and Royal Oaks subdivisions.
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville or Asheville? (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Just Saying
|18
|Do you smell that?
|10 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|14
|Best Places for View of City beside Sunsphere t...
|14 hr
|Views
|2
|Miss Biscuit and other winners of International...
|18 hr
|jim thompson
|1
|Gas Tax Increase
|21 hr
|Your Wrong
|13
|'The Voice' winner is ... Chris Blue
|22 hr
|sogoHHH
|2
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|Wed
|rustyshackleford
|14
