Maryville continues backflow inspections

The Maryville Water and Sewer Department will continue to conduct annual inspections of residential and commercial lawn irrigation system backflow preventers, beginning the first week of June. June inspections will be in the areas of Turnberry, Windridge, Carpenters Grade Road, Wimbledon, Kirkland Estates, Legacy Court and Royal Oaks subdivisions.

