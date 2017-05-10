Maryville considering 10-cent propert...

Maryville considering 10-cent property tax hike

4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Maryville is considering a property tax hike to pay for capital projects in fiscal 2018, primarily related to the extension of Robert C. Jackson Drive from East Lamar Alexander Parkway to Morganton Road. With a 10-cent increase in the property tax, the city could raise $12.2 million, City Manager Greg McClain told the mayor and city council members during a budget retreat Friday at Maryville College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

